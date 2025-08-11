Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Tensions erupted in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday when members of Hindu organisations, including Bajrang Dal, gathered near an old tomb in Abu Nagar, claiming it a temple.

Some members also entered the tomb and started vandalising it, demanding to offer prayers here.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police said that an FIR was lodged against over 160 miscreants.

SP Fatehpur Anoop Kumar Singh stated that an FIR has been lodged, naming 10-12 individuals, with approximately 150 others remaining unidentified.

Anoop Kumar Singh said, "An FIR has been lodged in which 10-12 people have been named and around 150 are unidentified. They will be identified through the photography and videography done at the time of the incident and will be arrested... The police force is deployed here, and the situation is peaceful."

He further said that the mob was dispersed, and the saffron flags installed by the protestors were removed.

He said, "We had deployed Police force and made preparations. Some people had picked up stones and canes, but there were no weapons. Everyone has left the location. Action will be taken against all those people who took the law into their own hands. We have got information about it (Hindu flags installed on the monument by protestors). There is no flag located there now."

"The people from both sides have dispersed, and the situation is normal. Police teams from 10 police stations are deployed here, one company of PAC and the local administration are also present," the SP said.

District Magistrate Ravindra Singh said that the situation is under control.

He said, "We assured everyone that the law and order situation will not be allowed to be impacted. People have dispersed from here. The law and order situation is normal. Our primary concern is to maintain peace, and the public has confidence in the police. Action would be taken against those who spread rumours."

"Both sides were made to understand the facts. They were assured that law and order would be maintained. We have to ensure that there is no spread of rumours. The situation is peaceful," he added.

Some protesters can be seen vandalising the structure with sticks. Bajrang Dal has claimed the structure to be a temple and demands that they be allowed to offer prayers here.

Fatehpur District Co-convenor of Bajrang Dal, Dharmendra Singh said, "We will offer prayers here at noon. The Administration will not be able to stop us. In the Hindu religion, no one can take away our right to offer prayers. It is our temple which they are referring to as a tomb. Barricades will also not be able to stop us." (ANI)

