Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Gujarat government on Thursday announced the provision of Rs 100 crore to develop the state's pilgrimage areas into green and power-safe zones

According to the Gujarat CMO, this decision is to ensure continuous and quality power supply in pilgrimage sites, enhance electrical safety standards, and promote clean energy. The power distribution infrastructure will also be modernised.

The CMO said that a reliable and uninterrupted power supply will be ensured for tourism activities, temple operations, and during festivals. The beauty of pilgrimage sites will be enhanced through underground networks, well-organised distribution systems, and modern facilities.

The government will provide state solar subsidy assistance for the installation of rooftop solar systems up to a capacity of 500 kW on government buildings and local authority buildings.

This scheme aims to make the power distribution network safer, more reliable, and modern through distribution reforms, with special focus on cabling, transformer upgrades, and maintenance. In the initial phase, a plan has been presented to prioritise the pilgrimage areas of Dwarka, Somnath, Ambaji, and Palitana for development into Green and Power-Safe Zones. Measures will be undertaken to ensure electrical safety for pilgrims and to make the pilgrimage sites energy self-reliant.

In the budget, the government also announced 'Atal Wadi Yojana' to provide a well-equipped venue at the village level for social, cultural, and public events.

Under this scheme, 'Gaam ni Wadi' (community hall/centre) will be developed, which will serve as a hub of unity, dialogue, and cultural activities for villagers, according to the Gujarat CMO.

CMO said that this is a focused effort to strengthen village-level infrastructure for collective village activities.

This is a significant step towards collective infrastructural empowerment at the rural level.

The Gujarat Government also announced a new provision of Rs 500 crore to convert overhead power networks into underground cable networks in Municipal Corporations and Municipalities under the "Gujarat Wire Free City Mission".

This decision was taken keeping in view the development of the State and the rising electricity demand of citizens. It has become extremely essential to maintain a continuous, safe, and high-quality power supply. (ANI)

