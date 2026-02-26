VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26: To commemorate its 19th birthday, Myntra, one of India's leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle destinations, has announced Myntra Birthday Blast (MBB). The event will go live from February 28, with Myntra Insider customers getting early access 24 hours early, starting February 27. With irresistible offers, this edition brings together an expansive selection of over 6 million styles from 20,000+ international and made-in-India brands across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle categories.

Category trends & demand forecast

The categories expected to see traction in this edition include Men's and Women's Ethnic Wear, Beauty and Personal Care, and Watches and Wearables, driven by the wedding season demand and upcoming festivals such as Eid and Holi. Other categories expected to witness demand include Women's and Men's Western Wear, Men's apparel, Sports wear, and Spring-Summer essentials as shoppers refresh their wardrobes for the new season. Additionally, momentum is anticipated across Travel Essentials, Footwear, Kids' Wear, Accessories, and gifting-led categories, supported by increased social gatherings and travel during this period.

Several popular brands that are expected to witness heightened traction include H&M, Nike, MANGO, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Anouk, Libas, Skybags, CeraVe, Bath and Body Works, and M.A.C

Speaking on the third edition of Myntra Birthday Blast, Ritesh Mishra, Head of Category and Revenue, Myntra, said, "Myntra Birthday Blast continues to be a special event for us to celebrate our journey with millions of customers across the country. As Myntra celebrates 19 years, we are incredibly grateful for the love of our customers and the trust of thousands of brand partners, which have played a pivotal role in redefining the fashion landscape in the country. As we continue to set new benchmarks in the e-commerce paradigm, our focus remains on scaling excellence and setting the new standards for how the modern customer experiences fashion, beauty, and lifestyle shopping."

Exciting new launches for MBB

This edition of Myntra Birthday Blast will showcase an exciting lineup of brand launches and new collections across fashion, beauty, and home categories.

- In fashion, customers can explore 30+ launches like Hasbro, Malabar Gold, Mivi, Uriage, and more

- Within the D2C and Rising Stars portfolio, new selections include brands such as Rare Rabbit Snitch, Nobero, Rain & Rainbow, and Chumbak

- Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) will feature its most extensive selection to date, with 4500+ brands available at compelling value with premium global labels, including MAC, Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, LANEIGE, COSRX, Huda Beauty, Pixi Beauty, and more

- Myntra Luxe will further elevate the premium shopping experience, with leading brands such as Guess, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Paco Rabanne, Estee Lauder, and more

Gen Z in focus

As Myntra continues to serve diverse audience segments, its Gen Z-focused FWD portfolio will bring together lakhs of trend-first styles across youth-preferred brands. With the spring-summer season approaching, FWD, which resonates strongly with younger customers, will offer expressive fashion options for outings and travel fits. Shoppers can explore global styles across Tops, T-shirts, Shirts, Dresses, Jeans, Kurtas & Kurtis at great prices.

M-Now: Hyper-Speed Fashion Delivery for MBB

Myntra's hyper-speed delivery service, M-Now, will continue to serve as a key convenience driver during the event, especially for time-sensitive purchases. With 1 lakh+ styles across fashion, beauty, accessories, and home, M-Now enables shoppers across Tier 1 cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune, as well as emerging Tier 2 markets like Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, and Ahmedabad, to receive their orders starting in 30 minutes. Amid a busy calendar of weddings, festive season, and last-minute travel plans, M-Now ensures customers have access to trend-first options, helping them find the perfect look exactly when they need it.

Bank Offers:

- Shoppers can save 10% Extra* With HDFC, RBL, Flipkart Axis & Flipkart SBI Credit Cards as well as with BHIM UPI.

Adding to the excitement, Myntra's Birthday Blast will continue to delight shoppers with assured return gifts, presenting brands to engage with millions of customers, including first-time shoppers, eager to discover unique and trendy fashion and beauty products. Shoppers can look forward to a host of high-value offers, designed to drive engagement across the day, including Brand Mania Deals, 19 Minutes 19 Deals, OMG Deals and Opening Hour offers, etc.

To elevate discovery and engagement during the Myntra Birthday Blast event, the platform will continue to leverage its expansive social commerce ecosystem. Influencers and creators from across the country will curate themed edits, festive looks, and occasion-led styling inspiration tailored to the season. These formats continue to witness strong participation from Gen Z and millennial audiences, reinforcing Myntra's strength in driving interactive, entertainment-led shopping experiences. Additionally, the surge in demand during MBB is expected to create increased earning opportunities for thousands of delivery partners across the country who will be fulfilling the orders during the event.

About MyntraMyntra is one of India's leading destinations for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, offering a curated collection of popular brands across categories. With a focus on discovery, personalization, and convenience, Myntra serves millions of customers nationwide through its app-first ecosystem. Its industry-leading technology, fashion-forward insights, and creator-led content make it the preferred platform for Gen Z and millennial shoppers. Myntra continues to shape how India discovers and experiences style, with beauty emerging as one of its fastest-growing segments.

