Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): In a remarkable development, Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation (UPSBC) Limited, subordinate to the Public Works Department, has earned a fivefold increase in profits and a threefold growth in turnover during the six-and-a-half-year tenure of the Yogi government.

In the Yogi government, the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Limited has constructed 370 bridges in the last six and a half years. These include 253 river bridges, 107 ROBs (Road over Bridge) and 10 flyovers.

Due to the construction of these bridges, the turnover of the department has increased three times in the last six and a half years. The turnover of the corporation was Rs 1013.74 crores in 2017-18, and this year it is expected to be more than Rs 2800 crores, while last year it was Rs 1,946 crores.

Similarly, the dividend of the corporation has also increased five times in the last six and a half years. While the corporation's dividend in 2017-18 was Rs 24.92 crore, in 2022-23, it earned a record profit of Rs 119.63 crore.

Meanwhile, the corporation has set a target of building 52 river bridges and 45 ROBs in the current financial year. Progress towards these goals is evident, as the corporation has already completed construction on 15 river bridges and 15 ROBs. Furthermore, construction efforts are in full swing for 37 river bridges and 30 ROBs.

UPSBC is planning to construct an elevated flyover based on the precast segmental box system from Arjun Ganj to Mari Mata Temple in the capital, connecting to the Shaheed Path. The department aims to complete the construction of this 2.10 km elevated flyover in 18 months. The project also includes the construction of an underpass beneath the Shaheed Path.

Additionally, the corporation is going to construct an underpass using pushing technology to get rid of the jam due to the presence of a metro rail line at the busy Awadh Chauraha.

Apart from this, keeping in view the historical background of Ayodhya, the work of beautifying the playground, parking, food stall, park, toilet, facade, advertisement place is being done as per the self-sustaining maintenance model in the viaduct part under the railway over-bridge under construction in Ayodhya. (ANI)

