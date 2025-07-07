India News | Uttar Pradesh: Three Miscreants Nabbed in Prayagraj Encounter

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed three miscreants following an encounter in Kareli, Prayagraj on Monday. One miscreant got injured in the encounter and is being treated in a hospital.

According to the police, the miscreants attempted to flee from the checkpoint when police followed them. They fired at police, and in retaliation, police fired shots, injuring one of the three miscreants. The other two accused were also detained by the police.

Prayagraj Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhijeet Kumar told ANI, "The night between July 6 and 7, a check was conducted for a suspect and a vehicle. Three men on a bike were asked to stop at the checkpoint under the jurisdiction of Saidpur Chowki, Police Station Kareli. They broke the checking barrier and tried to flee. A police team followed them."

"The police were shot at, and during retaliation, one of the miscreants was fired at. The other two were also caught. The injured miscreant is being treated in a hospital. A necessary action will follow," ACP Kumar added.

In a similar incident on June 30, one person who was accused of a robbery case worth Rs 1.5 crore was injured in an encounter with the police in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar, as per the information by Ghaziabad ACP Bhaskar Verma.

The incident was reported from the intervening night of June 29 and 30, when, during a check at the Diamond Tiraha, the police monitored a four-wheeler approaching suspiciously towards them.

While the police were trying to stop the car, it collided with a tree. The accused tried to flee from the incident spot and started firing at the police officials. However, in self-defence firing from the police officials, the accused got injured.

"Today, a police check was conducted at Diamond Tiraha in the Kavi Nagar police station area. During this time, a four-wheeler was seen approaching suspiciously. While trying to stop it, the car collided with a tree. A person got out of it, ran away, and fired at the police. The police fired in self-defence, due to which he got shot in the leg.", ACP Bhaskar Verma said. (ANI)

