Mumbai, July 7: A four-storey residential building reportedly collapsed in Maharashtra's Nalasopara recently. It is learnt that the building collapsed on Saturday, July 5, in Nalasopara's Alkapuri area. The building was later identified as Sairaj Apartment (Sairaj building), located in the Shankar Nagar area. It is learnt that the building collapsed like a pack of cards after the structure tilted on Friday night, July 4.

According to reports, 70 residents of the building and three structures adjacent to Sairaj Apartment were evacuated. In total, 150 families were relocated to a nearby hall. It is learnt that the fire brigade and Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) officials immediately responded to the emergency after being alerted about the building tilting. Food Delivery Agent Drowns in Swimming Pool on 22nd Floor of Mumbai Building.

Building Collapse Triggered by Tampering of Structural Pillar

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, timely action by the local administration averted a major tragedy. The report also stated that the building's collapse was triggered by tampering with a structural pillar during repair work. While a preliminary investigation revealed that the tilting was caused by renovation work underway at a shop on the ground floor, VVCMC officials have not confirmed the same.

Residential Building Collapsed After Residents Were Evacuated

It is also reported that residents of Sairaj Apartment were not ready to vacate their homes. However, on Saturday, July 5, civic officials, along with the police, visited all 20 families residing in the building and evacuated them. The officials also arranged alternative accommodation for the 20 families of the Sairaj building. The four-storey building collapsed at around 3 PM, soon after the residents were evacuated.

Luckily, there were no injuries or casualties. The FPJ report also revealed that the Sairaj building, a load-bearing structure, was declared a dilapidated structure by the civic body, which had issued an evacuation notice before the monsoon season. Despite the notice, all 20 families continued living there and even collected money to undertake repair work. Mumbai: Dog Jumps to Death From 15th Floor After Being Chased by Security Guard in Kandivali Building; FIR Filed As Video Goes Viral.

The investigation also revealed that the problem began when the contractor working on repairing the building allegedly tampered with a pillar inside a ground-floor shop. The alleged tampering caused the building to lean towards the adjacent Kusum Apartment. The Sairaj building collapse also caused significant damage to the Kusum Apartment. The incident led to the displacement of 150 families.

