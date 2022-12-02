Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): A wanted criminal in Uttar Pradesh carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was injured in an encounter on Thursday.

The encounter took place in Bareilly.

"During the checking of vehicles by the Bareilly Police in the Bithri police station area, the suspicious person ran after seeing the police, when the police tried to stop him, the person started firing on the police, after which the police also retaliated, due to which the miscreant got shot in the leg," SP Rahul Bhati said.

The injured miscreant, Rahmat alias Musa was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accused is a resident of Police Station Fatehganj West.

Musa had robbed Rs 6 lakh in broad daylight along with his three accomplices in Bareilly's Bithri police station.

After the altercation, two live cartridges, two kiosks, a pony and a bullet bike were recovered from the accused. In connection with the incident, further legal action is being taken at Bithri Chainpur police station. (ANI)

