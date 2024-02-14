Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Committed to conducting cheating-free board examinations and providing ample opportunities to all the students of the state to progress, the Yogi government is giving another opportunity to students who missed their practical exams, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

The state government is providing another opportunity for students, who have missed their practical examinations conducted by the Council of Secondary Education, to appear for the exams on February 16.

Notably, the board examinations will be organized in the state from February 22 to March 9. Prior to the exams, the government wants to ensure that every student could participate in main exams with peace of mind after completing their practical exams.

Secretary of the Board of Secondary Education, Divyakant Shukla said, "The intermediate practical exams of the year 2024, which were scheduled between January 25 and February 9, and missed by some students, will be conducted again on February 16, 2024. Similar to the main examination, this practical examination will be conducted by examiners appointed by the regional offices of the Council under the surveillance of CCTV cameras." (ANI)

