Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): A youth was allegedly shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said.

The incident occurred in the Bhamora area on Sunday when the victim identified as Suryansh was travelling on a bike with his brother.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Mishra said that the accused, Rudra, would be arrested soon.

"On December 17, in the Bhamora Police Station area, a youth, namely Suryansh, was travelling on a bike with his brother when a man, namely Rudra, also known as Neeraj, shot him. Suryansh was declared dead. Procedures for the post-mortem are underway," SP Mishra said.

The hunt is on to nab the accused, the SP added.

More details are awaited (ANI).

