Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): Continuous snowfall is hampering efforts to rescue 41 Border Roads Organization workers who got trapped under snow in the aftermath of an avalanche that struck near the border village of Mana close to Badrinath in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

"The situation there is difficult as there is continuous snowfall in the area. A team of 65 people is engaged in the rescue mission. Operation is underway to rescue those trapped. We have made a demand for Army helicopters. Rescued persons have been admitted to ITBP hospital in Mana," Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Suman said today.

The official said that rescue operations were underway to rescue trapped Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the rescue mission was underway to pull out all the workers. Of 57 workers, 42 still remain trapped under the snow while the remaining were pulled out safely. The chief minister said helicopter services couldn't be used for rescue missions due to inclement weather in the region.

"Rescue mission is underway. Due to inclement weather, helicopter service cannot be used. We are trying to rescue the labourers. The offices of the PM and Home Minister are in touch with us," Dhami said, addressing a press conference here.

Dhami also took stock of rescue efforts to free the trapped workers at the state disaster Control Room.

The state government today issued helpline numbers for people to get any assistance or information related to the avalanche. According to Uttarakhand government's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), people are encouraged to contact the helpline numbers, which are being operated through state emergency operation centre of Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

The Uttarakhand government has issued the following helpline numbers - Mobile No: 8218867005, 9058441404; Telephone No: 0135 2664315; Toll Free No: 1070.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Dhami and assured that the government's priority was to safely evacuate the people trapped in the incident.

The Home Minister also spoke to the DG of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the DG of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) regarding the evacuation efforts.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Chief Minister Dhami and assured local army units are providing all possible assistance to those affected. (ANI)

