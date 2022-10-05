Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], October 5 (ANI): Nine injured people have been rescued so far by Pauri Garhwal Police after a bus fell into a gorge here, tweeted the Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a bus carrying around 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge near Simdi village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

Circle Officer Sadar Premlal Tamta, while confirming the incident, said that the police have left from Dhumakote police station and Rikhnikhal police station for the spot.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

