Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a state-level exhibition on "Nootan Nyaya Sanhita" organised by the Uttarakhand government at Bairagi Camp in Haridwar.

The exhibition aims to spread awareness and highlight the effective implementation of the new criminal laws introduced by the Government of India, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, March 8: Timings for 18th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

The exhibition has been organised to familiarise citizens, advocates, police personnel, prosecution officers, and other stakeholders with the modern criminal justice system. Key provisions of the new laws are being presented through simple, visual, and interactive formats.

These include mandatory time-bound investigation and filing of charge sheets, the provision of Zero FIR and e-FIR, compulsory forensic investigation in crimes punishable with more than seven years of imprisonment, recognition of electronic and digital evidence, and stronger legal provisions for crimes against women and children.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Kota Airport in Rajasthan, Calls It 'A Day of New Hope and Achievement' (Watch Video).

It is noteworthy that Uttarakhand has ranked first in the country in the effective implementation of the new laws, such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The exhibition will remain open to the public until 9 March.

Earlier in the day, Shah also inaugurated a development exhibition at Bairagi Camp in Haridwar, showcasing the achievements of the Uttarakhand government. He visited various stalls and reviewed the exhibits highlighting the state's progress.

The exhibition is based on the development initiatives undertaken by the state government over the past four years under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. It highlights major works related to infrastructure development, strengthening of road connectivity, expansion of healthcare services, reforms in the education sector, investment promotion, tourism development, preservation of religious and cultural heritage, and development of border areas.

Several important and historic decisions taken by the state government have also been showcased as part of the exhibition. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)