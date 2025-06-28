Dehradun, Jun 28 (PTI) The Uttarakhand BJP will get a new president by July 1, state election officer of the party Khajan Das said on Saturday.

Union minister Harsh Malhotra has been appointed as the central election officer for the selection of the new president of the party's state unit, Das added.

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut: BESCOM Announces Scheduled Outages Across Over 100 Areas on June 29 and 30 Due to Emergency Maintenance; Check Full List of Affected Localities and Timings.

The name of the new state party chief will be announced by July 1, he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt holds the post at present.

Also Read | Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Forms Fact-Finding Team To Probe Gang-Rape Case of Law Student, West Bengal Education Minister Seeks Report From Authorities.

Malhotra was appointed as the election officer by the central leadership to finalise the organisational election process in Uttarakhand. He will also complete the selection process of the members of the party's National Council, Das said.

Malhotra is the Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi.

With the consent of the central election officer, the dates for nomination and all other processes for the president's post will be announced soon, Das said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)