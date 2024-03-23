Almora (Uttarakhand) [India], March 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has that the BJP will get a "historic victory" from the Almora seat by ensuring 'Mission Again' in Uttarakhand.

The CM said this in a public meeting organised in favour of BJP candidate Ajay Tamta from Almora Lok Sabha constituency after he filed his nomination for the seat on Friday.

"Bowing to the holy land of Almora," the CM said that this land is blessed by Lord Jageshwar Dham and Golju Devta. This is the land of Ashta Bhairav and Nav Durga. I was born in Pithoragarh and got the opportunity to serve from Champawat of this region."

Dhami said that two-time MP Ajay Tamta has been continuously serving the people of Almora and the entire region. He said that Ajay Tamta ji has always talked about the development of the area.

CM further said that the enthusiasm seen in the public meeting shows that BJP will get a historic victory from Almora by ensuring "Mission Again" in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make the country a developed India by 2047. "We all have to contribute to this resolution. The Prime Minister has dedicated every moment to Mother India. By voting for Ajay Tamta, we have to support Modi in becoming the Prime Minister for the third time."

Since 2014, the country has progressed rapidly. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram has been done. Article 370 has been removed from Kashmir. The evil practice of triple talaq has been abolished, said Dhami.

Today, we are the fifth largest economy in the world. He said that under the leadership of Modi, important works have been done from Kashmir to Kanyakumari which have neither been done in the past nor in the future, Dhami added.

CM said that the PM has a special attachment to Uttarakhand and under the guidance of the PM, all the religious places of the state are getting a new identity. PM Modi is the first PM of the country who came to Gunji, Adi Kailash, Parvati Kund.

He said that the state government has to make Uttarakhand a developed and self-reliant state for which we have taken many such historic decisions in the interest of the state which are paving the way to make Uttarakhand a better and best state.

The state government implemented the Uniform Civil Code, which will free the women power from many evils and oppressions. The country's toughest anti-cheating law has been implemented. Today all the examinations are being conducted with transparency, the CM said.

Chief Minister said that the public has unwavering faith that only BJP can create a developed Uttarakhand in the 21st century. He appealed to all the voters of Almora Lok Sabha constituency to vote for BJP in large numbers for a developed India and a developed Uttarakhand. Ensure your contribution in realising the concept of one India - a great India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by making Ajay Tamta victorious.

Notably, Almora's sitting MP from BJP, Ajay Tamta, is again getting pitched against Congress' candidate Pradeep Tamta.

Almora seat used to be a Congress' fortress earlier but later, under the 'Modi wave', BJP remained successful in gaining ground here. (ANI)

