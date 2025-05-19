Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Monday, stressed a historic initiative started from Chamoli district, in which sheep, goat and poultry products are being supplied to the Indian Army by local farmers and cattle rearers.

The CM called the initiative "a strong step towards building a self-reliant India".

He said that the cattle rearers of our border villages will get a permanent and assured market. This initiative will prove to be helpful in giving a new direction to the 'Vibrant Village' scheme as well as in stopping the migration from villages.

It is worth noting that another achievement has been added to the Uttarakhand governemnt's efforts to improve the livelihood of the farmers and tenants of the state. The Indian Army will now purchase poultry products from the local farmers of the state through the Animal Husbandry Department.

On Monday, the first consignment of supplies was dispatched to the forward posts of the Indian Army, Mana and Malari in Chamoli district. Chief Development Officer Dr. Abhishek Tripathi flagged off the supply vehicles. Under this initiative of the Animal Husbandry Department, a target has been set to ensure the supply of locally produced sheep, goat and poultry products to the forward posts of the Army in Uttarakhand. Poultry products are being supplied in the first phase.

In the first consignment dispatched from Joshimath, poultry was supplied to Mana Post and Malari Post of the Indian Army, which was provided by local animal breeders Mr. Gulshan Singh Rana and Mr. Saurabh Negi.

Its objective is to increase production as well as provide a strong market system to the local animal breeders at the local level. Through this, the right price and regular payment of their products will be ensured.

It is worth noting that the Animal Husbandry Department had earlier signed an MoU with the ITBP. As a result, the local market has become available to the animal breeders.

Similarly, the possibility of a new market-for supplying live sheep, goat and poultry to the army- will provide additional means of income to the livestock farmers of Vibrant Villages. Additionally, the arrangement of employment at local level has also been ensured for the youth. This initiative will also prove helpful in ending migration issues from Vibrant Villages. (ANI)

