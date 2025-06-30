Dehradun, Jun 30 (PTI) The Chardham Yatra resumed on Monday with rains easing at most places in Uttarakhand though authorities urged pilgrims to be cautious, while rescuers searched for seven construction workers - who went missing following a landslide and cloudburst on Yamunotri highway - for the second consecutive day.

The NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and the district administration teams are scouring along the Yamuna river and through the landslide debris in search of the missing labourers, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said.

Also Read | Indian Railways Fare Hike: Will Mumbai Local Train Ticket Prices Increase From July 01? Check New Ticket Slabs, Tatkal Reservation Changes and Other Key Details.

Nine labourers engaged in the construction of a hotel went missing after the landslide caused by a cloudburst demolished their camps early on Sunday. The bodies of two labourers were retrieved on Sunday.

The district magistrate visited the spot with Superintendent of Police Sarita Dobhal and directed the joint search and rescue teams to act with coordination and speed up their efforts.

Also Read | Was Samruddhi Expressway Flooded After Heavy Rainfall in Maharashtra? Videos of Waterlogging on Adjoining NH-548C Ramp and Underpass Circulated With Fake Claim About Samruddhi Mahamarg, Here's a Fact Check.

"No stone will be left unturned in the search of the missing persons under any circumstances and all possible help will be provided to the affected families," Arya said.

The Chardham yatra which was suspended for a day for the safety of pilgrims shortly after the incident in view of the MeT department's warning of heavy rain for two days in various districts was resumed on Monday.

However, the pilgrimage to Yamunotri remained disrupted with the highway to the Himalayan temple breached at several points. The district magistrate said with normal rainfall on Monday, the road restoration work along Yamunotri has gathered pace.

The highway was washed out at three places in the wake of the cloudburst on Sunday morning.

Road restoration work is being carried out on a war footing, said the DM who visited Silai bend along with SP Sarita Dobhal to oversee the operations.

"Opening it to traffic is our priority. Yamunotri pilgrims held up in places like Janakichatti and other such places are safe. There are medical teams, administrative personnel and enough food supplies for them.

"Our effort is to restore the route by Tuesday. Road restoration work will continue with the help of emergency lights through Monday night," he said.

He said the Gangotri route which was also disrupted at three points because of heavy rain on Sunday has been opened and the yatra to the temple has been resumed.

He appealed to the pilgrims to keep a watch on the weather conditions and follow the safety guidelines issued by the district administration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)