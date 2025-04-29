Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan held a meeting at the Secretariat with the officials of Integrated Metropolitan Transport Authority and other concerned officials regarding the traffic system of Dehradun city and gave necessary directions.

According to a release on Monday, the Chief Secretary also received updated information from officials regarding the decisions made in previous meetings. He stated that the plan prepared to address the traffic congestion issue in Dehradun city should be implemented as soon as possible.

As per the release, the Chief Secretary directed the Secretary Public Works Department to prepare DPR by taking immediate action to improve the 10 identified intersections of the city with traffic congestion.

He directed the District Magistrate and SSP Dehradun to ensure strict compliance of traffic rules. For this, continuous campaigns should be run. He said that new parking spaces should be identified within the city. He also talked about communicating with the school management and parents to make some changes in the school opening and closing time.

According to the release, the Chief Secretary directed the MDDA to expedite the process for shifting the Aadhat Bazaar. He said that the work of allotment of plots to the traders should be ensured soon. While setting the deadline for completion of work at every level for shifting Aadhat Bazar, he directed to ensure strict adherence to the said calendar. He also directed to conduct a survey of parking spaces of commercial complexes and shopping malls. He said that action should be taken against those commercial complexes and shopping malls which are not using their parking.

As per the release, the Chief Secretary said that "traffic parks should be prepared to create awareness about traffic rules among people and the coming generation." He also directed the concerned departments to remove encroachments from the footpaths and shift utilities. He said that vehicles are again being parked on the sides of the widened roads, resulting in a situation similar to before. He said that strict action should also be taken against those who park incorrectly. (ANI)

