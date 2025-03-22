Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised the religious and cultural significance of the rivers Ganga and Sharda rivers and announced plans to develop corridors along these sacred rivers to boost religious tourism in the state.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Dhami said, "The Ganga and Sharda rivers are not just integral to our lives but also represent the faith of crores of countrymen. Our double-engine government is committed to developing corridors along these rivers, making religious tourism more accessible and convenient for devotees from across the country and abroad."

The proposed river corridors aim to enhance infrastructure and provide better facilities for pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand, reinforcing the state's status as a major spiritual destination.

The initiative aligns with the government's broader vision of promoting tourism while preserving Uttarakhand's cultural and religious heritage.

Earlier on Friday, CM Dhami underscored the relevance of ancient Indian scriptures in shaping both scientific and spiritual thought.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 62nd All India Shastraotsav at Patanjali Vishwavidyalaya in Haridwar, he asserted that Vedic knowledge continues to inspire modern scientific advancements.

The Chief Minister said that while our scriptures teach to keep the body and mind healthy through yoga asana, pranayama and meditation, arithmetic, algebra, geometry, grammar, biology, physics, chemistry, medical science, astronomy, etc., unveil such mysterious mysteries that even modern mathematicians and scientists are surprised to see.

He said that we need to tell the young generation today that Indian mathematicians had developed unique concepts like zero and decimal, on which today's entire modern science is based. Today's young generation needs to be made aware of many such mysteries for which events like Shastraotsav can prove to be important.

The Chief Minister said that under the able leadership of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, the Indian knowledge tradition and culture are getting respect again at the global level. Taking inspiration from him, the state government is also continuously working towards preserving and enhancing the ancient culture and knowledge in the state. (ANI)

