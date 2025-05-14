Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved the release of a total amount of Rs 350 crores, at the rate of Rs 500 lakh per MLA, grant-wise (78 percent, 19 percent and 3 percent for General, SC and ST respectively) from the amount provisioned in the income-expenditure of the current financial year 2025-26 under the MLA Fund Scheme to 70 MLAs for the development works of their assembly constituency, as per an official release.

Under the state scheme by the Chief Minister, Rs 3.71 crore has been allotted for the construction of new motor road from Dehalchori motor road to Kanda temple via Chamapani-Dhaulkandi under the assembly constituency of Pauri in district Pauri Garhwal, Rs 5.44 crore for the construction of 36meter span pre-stressed RCC bridge on Pathri Roh river near Sukarasa village on Pathri to Bahadarabad road in Haridwar rural assembly constituency of district Haridwar and Rs 4.45 crore for strengthening and road safety work by DBM and BC in km 01 to 05 of Khankra Chhatikhal motor road in development block Augustmuni of assembly constituency of district Rudraprayag.

Under the state scheme, CM Dhami has approved the sanction of Rs 7.28 crore for the construction of a suspension bridge on the footpath leading to the Panchkedar Shri Masta Madmaheshwar temple in Ukhimath block under Kedarnath assembly constituency of Rudraprayag district, and Rs 3.61 crore for the improvement and asphalting work of Syalgi-Juladgaon-Dodak-Thapla motor road in Pratapnagar assembly constituency of Tehri Garhwal district.

In addition, the Chief Minister has approved the sanction of Rs 2.18 crore for the electricity supply work for the Manpur-Kashipur residential project under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Earlier, the CM expressed pride as Uttarakhand secured second place in financial performance among small states, according to a Financial Express ranking.

CM Dhami attributed this achievement to the state's policies, hard work, and public trust, highlighting the government's focus on financial discipline, education, health, digital services, and the justice system. (ANI)

