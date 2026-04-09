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Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday attended the Gaurav Sainik Samman Samaroh as the chief guest at the CSD Canteen located in Khetalsanda, Khatima.

The event was organised by the Seva Sankalp Dharini Foundation on the sixth death anniversary of the late Subedar Sher Singh Dhami. On the occasion, he inaugurated a newly constructed CSD canteen built at a cost of Rs 715.51 lakh and a Sainik Milan Kendra constructed at a cost of Rs 162.26 lakh.

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During the program, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the portrait of his late father, Subedar Sher Singh Dhami, and also honoured the martyrs by offering flowers to their portraits. He felicitated the families of martyrs and Veer Naris by draping them with shawls. A total of 60 Veer Naris and 80 veterans were honoured at the event.

In his address, the Chief Minister said it was a deeply emotional moment for him, as the event was organised in memory of his father. He recalled that six years ago was the most painful day of his life when he lost his father. He added that his father's values, principles, and struggles continue to inspire and guide him at every step.

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He shared that his father always maintained his uniform with great respect and discipline, teaching him that for a soldier, the uniform represents both honour and responsibility. He also emphasised that his father taught him that politics is not a means to attain power but a path of public service.

The Chief Minister noted that his father served for 28 years in the Mahar Regiment and participated in major operations, including the 1962 India-China War, the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars, as well as Operation Blue Star and Operation Rakshak. He said that listening to stories of brave soldiers during his childhood instilled in him a deep sense of patriotism and sacrifice. Though he did not join the armed forces, he considers soldiers his ideals and continues to serve the nation in his own capacity.

He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made significant progress in the defense sector. He highlighted that the country's defense production has increased from around ₹46,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1.54 lakh crore in 2024-25, while defense exports have risen to ₹38,000 crore. Today, India is supplying defense equipment to over 80 countries, reflecting its growing strategic strength.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is fully committed to the welfare of soldiers, martyrs, and their families. Financial assistance for the families of martyrs has been increased, and government jobs are being provided to their dependents. Additionally, financial support for gallantry award winners has also been significantly enhanced.

He announced that the financial assistance for recipients of the Param Vir Chakra has been increased from ₹50 lakh to ₹1.5 crore. He also mentioned that a grand Sainya Dham is being constructed in Dehradun to inspire future generations with patriotism. Furthermore, the application period for government jobs for the families of martyrs has been extended from 2 years to 5 years.

On this occasion, Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi also addressed the gathering, stating that honouring soldiers is a matter of pride for all and that the state government will continue to work for their welfare.

The event was also attended by the Chief Minister's mother, Bishna Devi, and his wife, Geeta Pushkar Dhami.

Earlier, CM Dhami received a warm and enthusiastic welcome upon his arrival in Khatima, with a large number of women, members of the public, and BJP workers showering flowers from the helipad to the CSD canteen.

Expressing his gratitude, the Chief Minister said that this overwhelming public trust inspires him to continue working with full dedication on the path of development and public service. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)