Kashipur (Uttarakhand) [India], November 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in the 'Urban Development Conference' in Kashipur, ahead of the state's Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The conference aims to explore development opportunities, review the state's achievements over the past 25 years and chart a roadmap for future progress.

Speaking at the event, CM Dhami said that the government is committed to making Uttarakhand a leader in every field and is taking various initiatives to develop modern infrastructure across the state.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister emphasised that they are carrying out rapid development work, promoting 'Vocal for Local' and advancing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttarakhand'.

"On the occasion of the silver jubilee of the foundation of Uttarakhand state, we want to make our state leading in every field. We are committed to making our state a leading, ideal state... Our state is taking several initiatives in the direction of development of modern infrastructure, while speedy work is being done, having Vocal for Local and Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttarakhan," said Dhami.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Kashipur has organised the conference to celebrate the state's journey, reflect on its achievements, and address future challenges. Municipal representatives were urged to incorporate public participation, tackle emerging issues proactively, and transform Uttarakhand into a model state.

"... Uttarakhand is celebrating 25 years of its establishment with a Silver Jubilee celebration. As part of this milestone, Kashipur has planned an event to celebrate the state's journey. The conference will explore development possibilities, address future challenges and reflect on the achievements of the past 25 years. We will create a roadmap for the state's sustainable progress. Municipal representatives are encouraged to incorporate public participation in their initiatives, tackle emerging challenges proactively to transform Uttarakhand into a leading and model state," Dhami told reporters.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami yesterday inspected the preparations at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun, the venue for Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee celebration on November 9, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest, marking 25 years of the state's formation.

After attending the special session of the Assembly, CM Dhami visited the FRI campus to review the on-ground preparations. He inspected the venue, security arrangements, seating areas, traffic management, cultural stage, and reception arrangements in detail.

Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said, "This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of our state...Today, the President addressed our special session. On the 9th, the Prime Minister's arrival is scheduled, and there is great enthusiasm among the people regarding this. The people of Uttarakhand consider the Prime Minister close to their hearts. After he became Prime Minister, major schemes have been launched in Uttarakhand, and many development works have progressed... Preparations for his arrival are underway here, and the preparations are being given the final touches. A grand event will take place here."

Chief Minister Dhami also said that this event symbolises Uttarakhand's 25-year journey of progress, struggle, and achievements. He added that the Silver Jubilee celebration, graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be an inspiring occasion for the entire state. (ANI)

