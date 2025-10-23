Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], October 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj in Udham Singh Nagar district's Khatima town in Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister's mother and sisters applied a ceremonial tilak on his forehead and blessed him.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Leaders Mock Grand Alliance As Tejashwi Yadav Named CM Face.

Extending greetings to all the sisters of the state, the Chief Minister said that he prays for their continued love and affection, and wishes that they achieve ever-greater heights of success in life.

Earlier, Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Winning Streak for 6th Day, Led by IT Stocks.

In a post on X, he said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj, the symbol of unbreakable love, affection, and trust between brothers and sisters. May this festival bring happiness, harmony, and love into your lives."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, wishing happiness and prosperity to all.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Heartfelt wishes to all of you on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. May this festival, symbolising the mutual love and trust between brother and sister, bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune into everyone's life. May the bond of this relationship gain renewed strength; that is my wish."

Bhai Dooj, celebrated across India under different names, marks the bond between brothers and sisters. It is known as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij, or Bhai Beej and Bhai Tika in most parts of nothern India. In Bengal, it is known as Bhai Phonta, and in the southern regions, particularly Karnataka and Telangana, it is observed as Yama Dwitiya.

According to mythology, the Goddess Yamuna fed her brother, Yamraj, at her home on the day of Kartik Dwitiya. Since then, the day has been celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. Sisters apply a tilak to their brothers' foreheads and perform rituals such as fasting and puja to pray for their long and prosperous lives, while brothers give gifts and promise to protect their sisters.

Bhai Dooj, similar in sentiment to Raksha Bandhan, is mentioned in several ancient Hindu scriptures as a celebration of the eternal love and bond between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)