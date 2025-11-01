Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Igas Festival, also known as Budhi Diwali, was celebrated with great enthusiasm, devotion, and cultural pride at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence on Saturday. In the presence of Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), the grand event was dedicated to the folk traditions of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

Extending his greetings to the people of the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Igas symbolises our cultural identity, collective spirit, and deep-rooted faith.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Light Switch Dispute Turns Deadly as Man Kills Colleague With Dumbbell, Surrenders To Police.

The celebration featured mesmerising performances by renowned folk artists, singers, and cultural troupes from across Uttarakhand. Traditional folk songs and dances such as Harul, Jhumelo, Chanchari, Thadiya, and Jagar filled the atmosphere with joy, and the entire venue resonated with the vibrant rhythms of the hills.

Chief Minister Dhami joined the artists, enjoyed their performances, and offered them encouragement. He said, "Our folk culture and traditions are our greatest heritage. It is our collective responsibility to preserve them and pass them on to future generations."

Also Read | Punjab 'Sheesh Mahal' Row: Bhagwant Mann Slams BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0' Claim, Says Chandigarh Residence Allotted As per Rules (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister personally greeted and interacted with all the invited guests, senior officials, public representatives, members of social organisations, and eminent personalities, including non-resident Uttarakhandis.

As part of the traditional Igas festivities, the Chief Minister also took part in the customary game of bhelo, which was met with great excitement among the elders, youth, and children present. The entire environment was filled with the colours, music, and joy of Uttarakhand's rich mountain culture.

The Chief Minister felicitated all the artists and participants, stating that the Uttarakhand government is consistently working to uplift folk artists, promote local traditions, and encourage culture-based employment opportunities.

On the auspicious occasion of Igas, also known as Budhi Diwali and Dev Deepawali, Chief Minister Dhami extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state, saying that Uttarakhand's folk culture, traditions, attire, and cuisine are invaluable treasures that must be preserved for generations to come.

He added that Igas is not just a festival, but a reflection of community spirit, gratitude toward nature, and cultural pride. Referring to folk songs, the rhythm of dhol-damau, and traditional mandane art, he said, "When our homes and courtyards are filled with the joy of folk culture, it feels as though Devbhoomi herself is smiling."

Highlighting the important role of non-residents of Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister expressed happiness that many are now returning to their ancestral villages to celebrate Igas. He appealed to the people of Uttarakhand, wherever they may be, to celebrate the festival with their families and stay connected to their roots.

Calling for collective efforts toward progress, he urged everyone to strengthen Uttarakhand's cultural and developmental journey with the spirit of 'Vikalp Rahit Sankalp' (Resolution Without Alternative) and contribute to making it the best state in the country.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the Chief Minister said, "The third decade belongs to Uttarakhand." He emphasised that this is not merely a statement but a commitment to a bright and prosperous future for the state. "The faith that the Prime Minister has placed in Uttarakhand must be fulfilled through our collective effort," he said.

He further stated that this decade will mark comprehensive development in Uttarakhand in terms of employment generation, tourism, spiritual tourism expansion, natural resource conservation, and youth empowerment. "Together, with unwavering resolve, we must turn this vision into reality so that Uttarakhand sets new benchmarks in development and strengthens its place on the national and global stage," he added.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister said, "This Igas, let us take a pledge not only to light lamps in our homes but also to keep the lamp of pride for our culture shining bright in our hearts." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)