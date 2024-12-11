Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday and took some decisions towards the all-round development of the state.

During the cabinet meeting held in the Secretariat, decisions were taken on 22 different important points towards the all-round development and public welfare of the state.

Also Read | SM Krishna Funeral: Former CM and Veteran Politician, Who Shaped Bengaluru, Last Rites Held With State Honours (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, CM Dhami on Wednesday approved financial allocations totalling over Rs 3.6 crore for various development and beautification projects across the state.

These initiatives encompass the beautification of several temples, the construction of key roads, and the establishment of community centres aimed at boosting tourism and improving local infrastructure in the Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Dehradun districts.

Also Read | Swiggy Introduces 'One BLCK' Invite-Only Membership Programme; Check Details.

Notably, Rs 50.27 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of a boundary wall for Guru Nanak Public Women's Inter College in Dehradun under the Minority Development Fund scheme.

An official statement outlined the specifics: "Under the Chief Minister's announcement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved Rs 45.06 lakh for the beautification of Maa Hiramani Temple and the Dharamni Community Site in Malari village of the Badrinath Assembly Constituency in Chamoli District, and Rs 57.64 lakh for the beautification of Maharishi Agastyamuni Temple in the Kedarnath Assembly Constituency of Rudraprayag District."

The statement further detailed, "Rs 40.96 lakh has been allocated for the construction of the Chaltha Kholban horse route from Kalipatal Phapa in the Dharchula Assembly Constituency of Pithoragarh District, Rs 21.09 lakh for establishing Jan Milan Kendra in Kanalichhina village, Tundi Tehsil of the Dhat Assembly Constituency in Pithoragarh District, Rs 51.36 lakh for developing a CC road and fair site from Dobari to Vega Devi Temple in the Pithoragarh Assembly Constituency, Rs 51.36 lakh for beautifying the famous Thama Devi Temple fair site in Gram Sabha Salmoda of Pithoragarh Assembly Constituency, and Rs 45.33 lakh for the construction of an access road and passenger shed."

Additionally, the release stated, "Under the Minority Development Fund scheme, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 50.27 lakh for the construction of a boundary wall for the Kida Ground of Guru Nanak Public Women's Inter College (opposite Bannu School) at Race Course, Dehradun." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)