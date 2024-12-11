New Delhi, December 11: Swiggy has introduced a premium invite-only membership programme, Swiggy One BLCK, to enhance the user experience for its customers. The new membership programme will have exclusive benefits to elevate convenience and luxury for members. It is said to be an exclusive, invite-only membership for customers who desire the highest level of convenience and service. One BLCK will provide an enhanced experience for Swiggy users with special benefits and features that go beyond the standard offerings.

Members of Swiggy One BLCK will have access to various benefits. According to reports, those who join One BLCK can expect quick food deliveries with an on-time guarantee that will ensure their food arrives on schedule. Reports also suggest that members will enjoy complimentary desserts, cocktails, and drinks at certain partner restaurants through Swiggy Dineout. Swiggy Results for Q2: Swiggy Reports Net Loss of INR 625.5 Crore During September Quarter, Revenue Jumps 39% to INR 2,146 Crore.

The special membership also includes dedicated customer care agents who offer personalised and priority support for members to get help with any questions or concerns they may have. Phani Kishan, the co-founder and CGO of Swiggy, has reportedly highlighted that Swiggy One BLCK is specifically created to offer an enhanced experience for users who seek the best in service, convenience, and exclusive benefits from Swiggy.

According to reports, Swiggy One BLCK is being introduced at a special launch price of INR 299 for a three-month plan. The membership will be available by invitation only. Invitations to join Swiggy One BLCK will be distributed in phases, which might be for a select group of users across India to access the membership. Swiggy IPO: Prosus and Tencent Earn Billions in Food Delivery Giant’s Initial Public Offering.

Additionally, current Swiggy One members will have the opportunity to upgrade to the new membership. The Swiggy One BLCK membership comes with all the advantages of the current Swiggy One plan. It includes unlimited free deliveries for food orders and Instamart. Members will also benefit from exclusive discounts on food delivery and dining.

