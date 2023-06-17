Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday, gave strict instructions to Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL) to work on mission mode with dedicated follow-up for speedy disposal of pending cases in the courts.

CM Dhami held a review meeting of the Energy Department at the Secretariat on Friday.

"The Chief Minister will soon launch the system of smart prepaid metering in the state. It was informed by UPCL that by 2025 smart prepaid metering system will be implemented for about 16 lakh consumers in the state," the Uttarakhand CMO stated.

CM Dhami asked the officers should take ownership to complete all hydel projects and work dedicatedly to complete the projects on time.

He also directed Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (UREDA) to encourage more and more rooftop solar power plants in commercial buildings and housing societies. Taking special cognizance of the progress of the Lakhwar Hydroelectric Project, CM Dhami gave strict instructions to the concerned executive body to clarify its position to work in a time-bound manner, the release added.

The Chief Minister directed UJVNL to complete its fixed target of Suringad, Madmaheshwar and 17 MW solar projects by the year 2024 and Guptkashi and 93 MW solar projects by the year 2027.

"It was informed by UREDA that in 1-2 years, installation of 3000 solar street light plants at public places in remote areas in the state, the establishment of 2000 KW net metering based grid-connected solar power plant plants at various government buildings of the state, state government. The target is to set up steam and e-cooking plants in institutes, hospitals, hostels, canteens and mess and solar water heater plants with a combined capacity of 40,000 litres per day in government buildings, hostels etc," the CMO further stated. (ANI)

