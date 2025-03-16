Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday expressed his condolences on the demise of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, the 76th custodian of the House of Mewar.

CM Dhami said, "Received very sad news of the demise of Shri Arvind Singh Mewar, descendant of Maharana Pratap and senior member of the Mewar royal family. Your contribution in keeping Indian culture, tradition and history alive will always be unforgettable. May God grant the holy soul a place in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family and supporters to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti."

Earlier Mizoram Governor General VK Singh expressed grief on the demise of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar.

Taking to social media X, the Governor wrote "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, the 76th custodian of the House of Mewar. Heartfelt condolences to his family, especially his son, Lakshya Raj Mewar, during this difficult time. Om Shanti."

The Governor also shared a picture of the two of them from the time he was serving in the Army.

A member of the former Mewar royal family, Arvind Singh Mewar passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 80.

A versatile and multifaceted personality, Shriji was known for his memory and keen interest in the technological advancements.

Earlier, as the Chairman and Managing Trustee of Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation Udaipur and as a custodian of the rich historical legacy of Mewar, Shriji was actively involved in conserving and promoting the living heritage of the region apart from fostering employment-generating business activities as the Managing Director of the HRH Group of Hotels.

In 1984, he was entrusted with the responsibility of the Foundation and City Palace Museum by his revered father.

Shriji applied himself with rare devotion and commitment to the enormous task of revitalising the museum and the Foundation.

In the decades since, he has raised the bar in heritage conservation and with his foresight and leadership qualities, he has given a new dimension to the legacy of his forefathers by forging the way forward in heritage conservation in India. (ANI)

