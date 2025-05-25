New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Following the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed his Chief Secretary to prepare a clear and practical strategy at the state level for the effective implementation of the points discussed during the meet.

According to a statement from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office, Dhami, after the meeting on Saturday, emphasised the importance of realising Modi's vision of a "Developed India @ 2047", and for this, the state government needs to effectively implement the schemes and policies at the grassroots level by coordinating with the central government.

He instructed the Chief Secretary to prepare a time-bound action plan in coordination with concerned departments and ensure continuous monitoring of its progress.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for transparency, accountability, and public participation in the implementation process.

"The Chief Minister also said that transparency and accountability should be fixed at every level while ensuring public participation. He said that the state government is fully participating in the resolve to make India a self-reliant and developed nation under the leadership of the Prime Minister," the statement from CMO read.

The Uttarakhand CMO also took to X, stating, "After the meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog held under the chairmanship of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Honourable Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami ji directed the Chief Secretary to prepare a concrete strategy for the implementation of the instructions and suggestions received from the Prime Minister. The Honourable Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to work in better coordination between the Centre and the State to realise the resolve of the Honourable Prime Minister of 'Developed India @ 2047'".

https://x.com/OfficeofDhami/status/1926338106115887607

Earlier during the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all the states should work together to make India a developed country and achieve the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047'.

In an official statement, Prime Minister Modi said that we should commit to developing every state, every city, and every village, and only then would we be able to make the country a Viksit Bharat.

Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors representing 24 states and seven Union Territories attended the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday. This year's theme was Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047. The meeting commenced with a minute of silence in remembrance of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

PM Modi said that every Indian aspires for the country to be a Viksit Bharat.

"It is not the agenda of any party but the aspiration of 140 crore Indians. If all states work together towards this goal, then we will make stupendous progress. We should commit to developing every state, every city, and every village, and then Viksit Bharat will be achieved much before 2047," he said. (ANI)

