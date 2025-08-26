Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with police and senior officials at his official residence on Tuesday morning and directed the Anti-Narcotic Task Force to take strict action against drug peddlers.

Sharing an X post, CM Dhami wrote, "In the morning, a meeting was held with the police and senior officials at the official residence to realise the resolve of 'Drug Free Uttarakhand'."

"During this, instructions were given to ensure the strictest action against drug peddlers and mafias across the state, along with strengthening the Anti-Narcotic Task Force further, increasing the number of night checks throughout the state, and ensuring special vigilance and strict checks in border areas," the X post added.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to promote the drug-free helpline number '1933'.

He wrote, "In the meeting, officials were also directed to widely publicise and promote the '1933' drug-free helpline number so that more and more people can connect with this initiative and register complaints promptly. Instructions were given to make extensive public awareness and drug awareness programmes in the state even more robust and effective."

The health, education, police, social welfare, and youth welfare departments were also instructed to organise joint workshops.

"Along with this, officials were instructed to organise joint workshops of all related departments--health, education, police, social welfare, and youth welfare--to make the state drug-free. Officials were also directed to increase the number of de-addiction centres and equip them with modern facilities," the X post read.

Meanwhile, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government is running the Operation Kalanemi aimed at tightening the noose on those anti-social elements who were hiding their identity and committing fraud and playing with religious sentiments.

The police and administration have so far verified more than 4,000 people in the state, out of which more than 300 people have been arrested, the statement by CMO said.

The campaign has been most effective in districts where outside elements had been active. Haridwar has seen 2,300 verifications and 162 arrests, Dehradun 865 verifications and 113 arrests, and Udham Singh Nagar 167 verifications with 17 arrests. (ANI)

