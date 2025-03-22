Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed to work on a large scale for the conservation and enhancement of natural water sources during the review meeting of the game changer schemes of the irrigation, minor irrigation and rural construction department at the Secretariat on Friday.

He said that water is the basis of life and prosperity, so continuous efforts should be made towards water conservation and revival of water streams, streams and rivulets.

The Chief Minister asked the Irrigation, Minor Irrigation Department, and Municipal Corporations to work together on rainwater harvesting in urban areas. He expressed the need to pay special attention to groundwater recharge and said that special attention should be paid to innovation, leaving old traditions for the works.

During the review of the Irrigation and Minor Irrigation Department, the Chief Minister directed the expediting of the Jamrani and Song Dam projects. He said work should be done expeditiously to solve drainage problems and to construct check dams.

The Chief Minister asked to ensure that people get maximum benefit from irrigation canals. Also gave instructions to expedite the works of drainage plan of various cities of the state.

The Chief Minister directed the Irrigation Department and Mining Department to organize a meeting and find a proper solution for the removal of silt deposited in rivers and reservoirs.

It was stated in the meeting that the Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project is targeted to be completed by March 2029. The project has an estimated cost of Rs 3638 crore, out of which Rs 678 crore has been spent. Work is also in progress on the Song Dam project, which is targeted to be completed by March 2030.

It was also told in the meeting that work is going on on 61 roads under the Chief Minister Gram Sampark Yojana. (ANI)

