Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he released the 20th instalment of the 'Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana', in Varanasi, transferring Rs 20,500 crores to 9.7 cr farmers.

Addressing an occasion, CM Dhami highlighted that over eight lakh farmers in Uttarakhand will benefit from this initiative.

CM Dhami said, "Today, I have the privilege of being present among all of you on the historic occasion of the transfer of the 20th instalment of the 'Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana' by PM Modi. Today, PM Modi will transfer Rs 20,500 crore into the bank accounts of approximately 10 crore farmers across the country. Under this initiative, an assistance amount of more than Rs 184 crore will be distributed to more than 8,28,000 farmers in Uttarakhand today. For this, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Agriculture Minister."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme from Varanasi today, transferring an amount of more than Rs 20,500 crores into the bank accounts of 9.7 crore farmers.

With the release of the current 20th instalment, the total disbursement under the scheme since its inception has surpassed Rs 3.90 lakh crore.

The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000/- per year is transferred in three equal instalments into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

With Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar and mobile phones, every part of the scheme works online. Farmers can register themselves, and their land is verified digitally; money is then sent straight to their bank accounts.

The scheme has also inspired new tools like Kisan eMitra, a voice-based chatbot, and AgriStack, which will offer farmers personalised and timely help. These steps are making Indian farming ready for the future.

The Department of Posts offers the facility of linking/updating mobile numbers with Aadhaar for farmers benefiting from the PM-KISAN scheme. This is to complete e-KYC through India Post Payment Bank (IPPB).

Meanwhile, on his 51st visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday. (ANI)

