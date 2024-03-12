Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for flagging off the Vande Bharat train between Dehradun-Lucknow on Tuesday.

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 85,000 crore from Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister virtually launched the new Vande Bharat train between Lucknow-Dehradun, Jan Aushadhi Kendra at two stations of Uttarakhand (Kashipur, Rishikesh) and 'One Station One Product Stall' at various railway stations of Uttarakhand.

Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the program organized at Railway Station, Dehradun.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the "Vande Bharat" train is a living example of the Prime Minister's vision of a progressive and self-reliant India. "Today, unprecedented work has been done in the field of infrastructure in the country. India's first semi-high speed train "Vande Bharat" manufactured indigenously displays the lofty picture of emerging India," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection towards Uttarakhand.

"With the cooperation of the Central Government, Uttarakhand is rapidly moving towards development. A budget of Rs 5,120 crore has been allocated for the expansion of railways in Uttarakhand. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, redevelopment work is being done for six stations. The Prime Minister is fulfilling every demand of Devbhoomi," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, continuous work is being done on air connectivity, ropeway, road, rail, transport.

"The demand for operation of aircraft from Dehradun to Ayodhya, Pantnagar to Varanasi has been fulfilled. The demand for running trains between Tanakpur and Dehradun has also been fulfilled," he further said.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the dream of taking trains to the mountains in Uttarakhand is going to come true. As soon as the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line is built, it will be a matter of pride for every Uttarakhandi to have train operations in the inaccessible mountains.

The Chief Minister said that the government is operating 'Ek Janpad Do Utpadan' based on Vocal for Local in all 13 districts of the state.

"Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, 'Ek Station Ek Utpadan' is being started by the Railways. Through this scheme, livelihood opportunities will be provided to local artisans, potters, weavers and craftsmen and each shop will provide employment opportunities to at least four to five people. Along with this, with the launch of Jan Aushadhi Kendra at two stations of Devbhoomi, passengers will be able to get medicines at cheaper rates," CM Dhami said.

He said that the central and state governments are working together to implement various schemes to connect the person standing at the last end to the mainstream of development.

CM Dhami said that PM Modi has given a historic gift to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand by virtually flagging off the Vande Bharat Express running between Dehradun-Lucknow.

After the PM virtually flagged off, CM Dhami, along with Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, flagged off the Vande Bharat Express for Lucknow. Along with this, the Chief Minister also inaugurated "One Station-One Product Stall" with the aim of promoting local products.

CM Dhami said on this occasion that Vande Bharat Express, equipped with world-class facilities, will play an important role in improving the travel experience of passengers and tourists visiting Devbhoomi as well as giving new impetus to the development of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

