Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday extended wishes on the occasion of Shravan Shivratri.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the occasion of Shivratri in the holy month of Shravan. I pray to the God of Gods, Mahadev, for the happiness, prosperity and auspicious life of all of you."

Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers in large numbers in different parts of the country today on the occasion of Shravan Shivratri.

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva, who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe.

During this holy month, devotees undertake fasts, offer prayers, chant Shiva mantras, sing devotional bhajans, and perform Rudrabhishek--the ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam. Many devotees observe strict fasts, abstaining from grains and consuming only fruits, milk, and specific foods permitted during fasting.

Every Monday (Somwar) of this month is considered especially auspicious and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Tuesdays (Mangalwar) are observed in honour of Goddess Parvati, the divine consort of Shiva.

This year, Shravan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. It is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest periods for devotees of Shiva.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Dhami called on State Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhavan, Dehradun.

During the meeting, Dhami discussed various issues and the state's development plans. They also talked about the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and the Char Dham Yatra.

Additionally, Dhami directed the officials to initiate the Pradhan Mantri E-bus Seva Yojana during the review of the Transport Department in the Secretariat.

Along with this, directions were given to complete work of setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the state in a timely manner. (ANI)

