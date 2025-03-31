Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, flagged off the Tanakpur-Daurai Express on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in the state's transport network.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Dhami emphasised the benefits the train service would bring to the local passengers, boost tourism, and simplify journeys for devotees heading to Maa Purnagiri Dham.

"This is a historic moment. The people of the Kumaon region will now get the benefit of better train services for long distances. This will provide convenience to local passengers, give a new dimension to tourism and make the journey easier for the devotees coming to Maa Purnagiri Dham," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that the new train service would contribute to the state's economy by expanding markets for local products and boosting the 'Vocal for Local' campaign.

"This initiative will also boost the state's economy, as local products will get more market and the 'Vocal for Local' campaign will get new momentum. Also, under the 'One Station, One Product' scheme, regional handicrafts and special products will get national recognition, which will directly benefit local artisans and entrepreneurs," CM Dhami said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated the Maa Ganga Aarti organized at Laxminarayan Temple, Laxminarayan Ghat, located at North Ganga Canal in Roorkee, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister described the commencement of Maa Ganga Aarti on the occasion of Navsamvatsara Chaitra Navratri with full rituals as a symbol of our faith in Mother Ganga. He said that being the origin area of Maa Ganga, we all have to make integrated efforts to protect the sanctity of Ganga, the statement added.

On the same day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday reviewed preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, stating that the dates for the opening of all the Dhams have been finalised.

The Char Dham Yatra, which includes the pilgrimage to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, attracts lakhs of devotees annually and holds immense spiritual significance. (ANI)

