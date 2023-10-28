Pauri (Uttarakhand) [India], October 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated 'The Beatles and the Ganga Festival - 2023' at Swargashram, Yamkeshwar in Pauri district and talked about the famous band 'Beatles' which made a visit to Rishikesh 1968 and said the band showed the western civilization how soul and music can mix and merge into spirituality.

"There is a deep connection between culture, spirituality and music. The world-famous Beatles band showed the western civilization how soul and music can mix and merge into spirituality. 50 years ago, the members of the Beatles were inspired by this sacred land and created music whose fragrance was felt by the whole world. He said that through yoga and meditation, excellence can be achieved in any field of human life. It was the ancient and great culture of our country that first presented the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to the world," said Dhami.

During his visit, CM Dhami also inaugurated several projects worth Rs 422.71 which included construction work of Aastha Path from Janaki Setu to Parmarth Niketan in Swargashram at a cost of Rs 224 lakh. Railing work at various places on Chardham mythological Haridwar-Badrinath walking route under Ganga Pad Yatra at a cost of Rs 48.3 lakh and repair work of damaged Ved Niketan Ghat at a cost of Rs 150.41 lakh, helipad and parking construction work for disaster relief rescue work.

During this, the CM said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is moving forward as the spiritual capital of the world and organising 'The Beatles and the Ganga Festival' is an attempt to celebrate various components of Indian culture like yoga, classical music, dance, art, prestigious traditions. It is an initiative to showcase local civilization and traditions to the world. Uttarakhand will get a new energy through the festival, and with the blessings of Mother Ganga, it will be able to spread its folk culture at the global level.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the great men of the country have worked to unite the human society through unity and goodwill. Rishis and sages spread spirituality and knowledge in the society and paved the way for goodwill by changing the hearts of people with the message of spirituality. For the unity and integrity of the nation, the feeling of unity in the society will have to be strengthened by following the path of love and non-violence. Only through goodwill can national unity and communal harmony be promoted.

Dhami further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's respect is increasing all over the world. The day is not far when our country will again hold the position of "Vishwa Guru". Today the work of social, economic and constitutional integration is going on by strengthening the spirit of "Ek Bharat - Shrestha Bharat" and "self-reliant" India.

Only with everyone's cooperation will we be successful in making our country the "best country" in the world and state government is committed to establish Devbhoomi Uttarakhand as the "best state" of the country in accordance with the dreams of the people of Uttarakhand, Dhami said. (ANI)

