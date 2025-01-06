Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him to the National Games organized in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister presented a shawl of Malari (Chamoli) and a replica of Narayan Ashram to the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of the state for the leadership, guidance, and cooperation of the Prime Minister in the development of the state. The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the development works being carried out in the state.

According to a statement from the CM's office, "Work is going on at a fast pace on the first phase of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project. The survey work of the Tanakpur Bageshwar rail project has been completed. I request the approval of this project and the full financial expenditure of the project to be borne by the Central Government."

The Chief Minister requested to close the old railway station of Rishikesh for the proposed basic development works in Rishikesh and to operate all the trains from the new Yoga Nagari railway station in Rishikesh. "The rail track on the land of the old station can be used for the new road system, which will improve traffic."

The Chief Minister, while giving information about the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttarakhand, urged to direct the concerned to release the remaining amount of the central contribution allocated in the Jal Jeevan Mission soon.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for selecting Rishikesh as an iconic city in river rafting and requested to provide resources from the central level for the Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor and Sharda Corridor project in view of the limited resources of the state.

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that an MoU is proposed in collaboration with the Iceland Embassy for the exploitation of geothermal energy in the state. "The necessary no objection letter has been received from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India on this MoU," the press reease stated.

The Chief Minister requested to provide all technical and financial support to the state government for this project so that Uttarakhand can play an important role in achieving the goal of carbon net zero by the year 2070.

The Chief Minister also requested to direct the concerned for the approval of the proposals sent to the Ministry of Road Transport, Rishikesh Bypass, Haridwar Bypass (Package 2), Dehradun - Mussoorie Connectivity, Dehradun Ring Road, Champawat Bypass, Lalkuan, Haldwani and Kathgodam Bypass and Manaskhand Project. (ANI)

