Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Thursday, left for Chamoli to meet the bereaved families of those killed and injured due to electrocution on the banks of River Alaknanda at the Namami Gange Project site.

The Chief Minister would also conduct an on-spot inspection.

As per the officials, 16 people died on Wednesday after they came in contact with the railing of an electrified bridge above the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

Rescue teams reached the spot yesterday. Six injured were airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. Relief and rescue works are being done by the government and the administration.

Chief Minister Dhami had left for Chamoli as soon as he got information about the incident but had to return due to bad weather. After that, the CM went to AIIMS Rishikesh to inquire about the condition of the injured.

The CM said that 16 casualties have been reported due to electrocution in Chamoli district.

He wished speedy recovery of the injured. The Chief Minister also obtained information from the doctors of AIIMS regarding the proper treatment of the injured. He also expected the doctors to leave no stone unturned in the treatment of the injured.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Chamoli has been ordered for a magisterial inquiry into the incident. While fixing responsibility, strict action will be taken against those found guilty and negligent.

Chief Minister Dhami has given instructions to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured without any delay in the Chamoli incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called CM Dhami and inquired about the Chamoli incident. Giving information about the situation, the Chief Minister said that orders for a magisterial inquiry have been given. The injured have been brought to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter. The Prime Minister's Office has also been given complete information about the incident.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the District Magistrate Chamoli has ordered the Additional District Magistrate Chamoli to conduct a detailed magisterial inquiry into the incident within a week.

The Chief Minister directed that along with a detailed inquiry into the incident, those responsible for the negligence found in it would not be spared at any cost. All the seriously injured were taken to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment by helicopter. The injured admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh is Mahesh Kumar, Narendra Lal, Anand, Sushil Kumar, Sandeep Mehra, and PRD Ramchandra.

In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) after 16 people died due to electrocution and several others were left injured when a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River, an official statement said. (ANI)

