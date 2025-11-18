Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a surprise visit to ISBT Dehradun this afternoon, reaching directly from the Secretariat to inspect the arrangements on the ground.

CM Dhami closely reviewed cleanliness in the premises, passenger facilities, operational arrangements, and transportation management.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister expressed strong displeasure after noticing garbage scattered at several locations. He stated that negligence in maintaining cleanliness at important public places like ISBT would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He even picked up a broom himself to clean the area, sending a clear message to officials that cleanliness drives must be visible on the ground, not just on paper.

The Chief Minister issued strict instructions to the Transport Department and MDDA officials to ensure regular cleaning of the ISBT premises, install cleanliness-related signboards at all locations, and provide passengers with a pollution-free, dust-free, and waste-free environment.

He specifically directed MDDA Vice Chairman Banshidhar Tiwari to prepare an effective action plan for improving cleanliness and management at the ISBT and implement it immediately.

During the inspection, Chief Minister Dhami also reviewed bus operations, ticket counters, waiting areas, drinking water facilities, toilets, shops, and security arrangements. He said that Uttarakhand is a major tourism and pilgrimage state, visited by crores of tourists and devotees every year. Therefore, maintaining high standards of cleanliness and facilities at bus stations, railway stations, and transport hubs is a top priority for the state.

The Chief Minister also interacted with passengers present at the ISBT, inquiring about their well-being and taking feedback from them. He asked them about the problems they face during travel and what improvements could be made in the existing arrangements. He said that passengers' suggestions form an important basis for improving public services.

He added that the state government will soon launch a comprehensive cleanliness campaign across Uttarakhand with public participation at its core. He warned officials that during his next inspection, all facilities at the ISBT must be in perfect condition; otherwise, strict action will be taken against the responsible officers.

Senior officials from the Transport Department and MDDA were present during the inspection. (ANI)

