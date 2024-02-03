Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met spritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya who has been admitted in Synergy Hospital in Dehradun.

During his visit, Chief Minister also obtained information regarding the health of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya from the doctors who are treating him.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami today met Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Maharaj admitted in Synergy Hospital and inquired about his well-being and wished for his speedy recovery. He also obtained information regarding the health of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya from the doctors treating him," Uttarakhand Chief Minister office posted on X.

Chief Minister wished for his speedy recovery.

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya was admitted to hospital after he complained of a chest infection. (ANI)

