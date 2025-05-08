New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday met with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and discussed various issues related to important road and infrastructure projects of state.

The Chief Minister requested for early reimbursement of the remaining Rs 367.69 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund to the state government and approval of the proposed Rishikesh bypass project. The Chief Minister also urged for notification of the state road from Biharigarh to Roshanabad and the road from Kathgodam to Pancheshwar as National Highway and approval of the proposed elevated road over Bindal and Rispana rivers as a loop of NH-07.

CM Dhami requested for approval of funds for the upgradation of 20 roads of 508 km length connected to mythological temples under the Manaskhand project and to reimburse the additional expenditure after re-alignment of NH-109. He also requested for approval for other necessary works including additional assistance of Rs110 crore for the Metro corridor along with the proposed elevated road on NH-07.

The Chief Minister thanked the Union Minister for giving positive assurance for all the projects.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav and requested approval for crucial projects aimed at strengthening the state's infrastructure and addressing environmental challenges.

During the meeting, CM Dhami sought environmental clearance and the transfer of forest land for the 120MV Sirkari Bhyol Rupasiyabagh Hydroelectric Project on the Gauriganga River. This project is vital for the state's energy needs and development.

The Chief Minister also requested approval from the National Wildlife Board (NBWL) for a ropeway project from Triveni Ghat, Rishikesh to Neelkanth Mahadev Temple. He further urged the Union Minister to support the revival of Chaurasi Kutiya (Beatles Ashram), a significant cultural and tourism landmark.

In addition, CM Dhami sought special financial assistance of Rs 404 crore from the Central Government under the CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) scheme. This funding is needed to address the recurring forest fire incidents in the state and bolster the state's environmental management.

Expressing his gratitude for the Union Minister's support, CM Dhami emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is balancing ecological conservation with economic development. He conveyed that these initiatives would not only enhance infrastructure but also provide much-needed relief to the common people. (ANI)

