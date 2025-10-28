Almora (Uttarakhand) [India], October 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday visited the renowned pilgrimage site Jageshwar Dham, where he offered prayers and sought blessings for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for six development projects worth Rs 76.78 crore in Almora district. The inaugurated projects include the improvement of the Danya-Ara Salpad motor road, the improvement of the Chaikhana-Thuasimal motor road, and the construction of a 33/11 kV substation at Satyun.

Additionally, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for non-residential buildings at Government Polytechnic Sult and Danya, as well as for the construction of a mechanical block at Government Polytechnic, Dwarahat.

CM Dhami also took a walking tour of the Jageshwar Dham complex and conducted an on-site inspection and detailed review of the Jageshwar Dham Master Plan. He directed officials to ensure that all works are completed within the stipulated timeframe and with the highest quality standards.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Jageshwar is a centre of deep faith and devotion, and all departments must work in close coordination to enhance its grandeur and spiritual aura.

Highlighting the rising influx of devotees, the Chief Minister stressed the need to strengthen the basic infrastructure of the Dham. He instructed the District Magistrate to ensure continuous monitoring and timely completion of all development works, along with the regular maintenance of roads. He further suggested that Vriddha Jageshwar should also be developed in conjunction with Jageshwar Dham, as both sites hold immense mythological, cultural, and religious significance.

CM Dhami reiterated that the government's vision is to develop Jageshwar Dham not only as a spiritual hub but also as a global centre of tourism and culture. He added that the comprehensive development of Jageshwar Dham will generate new opportunities for employment and economic empowerment for the local population. (ANI)

