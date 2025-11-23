Pushkar (Rajasthan) [India], November 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at the Brahma Temple in Pushkar on Sunday.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami arrived in Pushkar along with Rajasthan Minister Suresh Singh Rawat.

CM Dhami was accorded a grand welcome by BJP office-bearers, party workers, and local residents at Kishangarh Airport, Ajmer, upon his arrival in Rajasthan. On the occasion, Chief Minister prayed for the well-being and prosperity of Rajasthan and its people.

Chief Minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the warm and affectionate reception.

Earlier, CM Dhami on Friday said that all religious sites in the state are being beautified and that Sanatan is being re-established.

Speaking about the upcoming Kumbh Mela, the Chief Minister added, "We have begun all preparations for Kumbh. Work is being done on all aspects. I have already held two review meetings. We will all together organise a grand and secure Kumbh here."

Dhami, along with his wife, performed Kanya Pujan during the event organised at Jeevan Deep Seva Nyas in Roorkee. The Chief Minister also offered prayers at the temple and wished for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Uttarakhand.

During the programme, Dhami received blessings from Juna Akhada's Mahamandleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri Maharaj. (ANI)

