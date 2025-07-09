New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday offered prayers at the historic Marghat Hanuman Temple located in Kashmere Gate on the auspicious day of Lord Hanuman, and prayed for the well-being of the nation, the state and its citizens.

During his visit, the Chief Minister sought blessings from Lord Hanuman and expressed his devotion, stating that he had prayed for prosperity, happiness, and the removal of obstacles facing the country and Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 09, 2025: Ola Electric, Tata Steel and Union Bank of India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

While speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "Today is the day of Lord Hanuman. We have visited him and taken his blessings... I have prayed for everyone's happiness and progress. May our country and state, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, become a global leader and a developed India, and may all obstacles be removed. I have taken blessings and prayed for everyone's well-being."

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Dhami also inaugurated the 'House of Himalayas' outlet at the Uttarakhand Niwas Complex in New Delhi. The initiative aims to give global recognition to the natural and handmade products of Uttarakhand's mountainous regions.

Also Read | Nimisha Priyas Execution in Yemen: Kerala Nurse Accused of Yemeni Citizen's Murder to Be Executed on July 16.

This outlet will become a powerful medium to present the traditional heritage and organic products of Uttarakhand in an organised form in the national capital. Through this, not only will the rich folk culture of the state be brought to the country, but local products will also get new markets.

The Chief Minister stated that this initiative is the result of the vision of the state government, which aims to garner global recognition for the natural and handmade goods produced in the mountainous regions. "This step will strengthen the rural economy and also provide new opportunities to local artisans and craftsmen," the CM said.

In line with efforts to support the Chardham Yatra and local tourism, the state government has also set up attractive floor-standing units and retail carts at more than 13 key locations. These include Naini Saini Airport, Pantnagar Airport, Dehradun Helipad, GMVN Shri Kedarnath, Badrinath, Harshil, Guptkashi, Kaudiyala, Mussoorie, Parmarth Niketan (Rishikesh), Snow Crest (Badrinath), ATI (Nainital), and Centria Mall. These outlets aim to promote the sale of local products at prominent pilgrimage and tourist destinations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)