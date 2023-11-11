Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami summoned the Director General of Police and SSP Dehradun on Friday in connection with a robbery of gold and diamonds worth upwards of Rs 20 crore at the Reliance Jewellery showroom in Dehradun.

Strict instructions were given by the CM to find out the culprit as soon as possible. The Chief Minister met with the DGP and SSP at Jolly Grant Airport, where he had come to receive Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that the robbery took place when the city was already under high security, as convoy of VVIP guests was scheduled to enter the city.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to arrest all the people involved in the crime, adding that any negligence in law and order would not be tolerated.

"Our state is a peace-loving state, and the law and order situation will not be allowed to deteriorate here under any circumstances," CM Dhami said.

"Where was the gap left, and who is responsible for it? It should also be ensured that such incidents do not recur in the future," the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, the DGP and Police Captain Dehradun have ensured that the gang involved in the robbery will be arrested soon.

According to the police, the robbery at the jewellery store took place near the police headquarters and secretariat on VIP Rajpur Road.

Four people entered the showroom while one was guarding outside the jewellery store, and then the miscreants held 11 employees, including the guard, in the showroom hostage at gunpoint and looted gold and silver, said police.

After the robbers got the hint that police had been alerted, they fled, leaving their bikes, said Senior Superintendent of Police Dehradun Ajay Singh.

Police have recovered two bikes, he added.

An investigation into the matter using CCTV footage is underway, police said. (ANI)

