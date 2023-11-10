Mumbai, November 10: In a Dhanteras tragedy, a 95-year old woman was killed in a major fire that engulfed a flat in suburban Mumbai late in Friday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze was reported from Flat No 201 on the second floor of the 12-storied Vile Grand Residency in Vile Parle East suburb around 8 pm. The fire quickly spread to the entire house, reducing the furniture, fittings, electrical and electronic items in the flat to ashes. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in 11-Storey Residential Building in Vile Parle, Video Shows Flames Emanating From Flat.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Vile Parle

One dead after in fire at Vile Grand Residency Bldg, Poonam Baug, Nariman road, Vileparle (E). 95 year old Harshada Janardan Pathak was declared brought dead at Cooper hospital after fire erupted in flat 201 of ground + 12 storey bldg. Fire extinguished around 8pm.@htTweets pic.twitter.com/9TESWqXDST — HTMumbai (@HTMumbai) November 10, 2023

A woman trapped inside the burning flat, identified as Harshada J. Pathak, was rushed to the R.N. Cooper Hospital by police where she was declared dead on admission. The cause of the fire - which was extinguished soon afterwards - is being probed.

