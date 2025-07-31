Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday directed the officials to provide training on modern technology, financial management and governance to the newly elected village heads, area panchayat members and district panchayat members.

During a meeting of the Panchayati Raj Department in the Secretariat, he emphasised that everyone must make integrated efforts to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047. Development of the state and the country is possible only through the development of villages, a release said.

The Chief Minister directed the construction of 'Integrated Panchayat Bhawans' in the state. In these Integrated Panchayat Bhawans, there will be a provision for Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Patwari, Asha, etc., at one place. A roster should also be made for them to sit together there. With this, people will have access to all the facilities in one place, as per the release.

According to the release, CM Dhami said that budget planning should be further improved in Gram Panchayats, Area Panchayats and District Panchayats. It should be ensured that all the Gram Panchayats have a planned development.

The Chief Minister directed the Panchayati Raj Department to assess the extent to which rural areas will be converted into urban areas over the next 15 years. This assessment will prove to be important in the direction of the overall development of the state.

Dhami said that the villagers should be informed to celebrate the foundation day of the Gram Sabhas as a festival. A regular calendar should be made for this. This foundation day can also be celebrated in the fairs, get-togethers, birth anniversaries of enlightened people and other special days at the village level.

CM Dhami emphasised the need for integrated and balanced development in both the area and the district panchayat. It should be ensured that no area or person is deprived of development schemes.

The Chief Minister said that there should be real-time monitoring of all schemes at the Panchayat level. E-governance should be promoted in the panchayats. The works of all the panchayats should be audited and made available on the public portal.

He emphasised that the opinions and participation of the general public should be prioritised in development work. A fixed time-bound framework for filing complaints and resolution should be prepared at each Panchayat level. (ANI)

