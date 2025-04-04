Chaukhutia (Uttarakhand ) [India], April 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Chaitra Ashtami fair organized in the historic temple premises of Maa Agniri in Chaukhutia on Friday. The Chief Minister prayed to Maa Agniri and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that this fair is not limited to religious rituals only but has become a powerful medium to preserve our folk culture, folk art and rich traditions as well as to spread public awareness towards social evils.

It is unique in itself that in this fair, along with the wonderful performance of folk songs and folk arts of Kumaon, Garhwal, public awareness dramas and tableaux like environmental protection, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Kheti Bachao, drug eradication have been performed.

He said "Uttarakhand has achieved the distinction of making the UCC law first in the state. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttarakhand government is taking forward many innovations. 28 more roads of this area have been approved under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana which will prove to be a milestone for development in the coming times."

He said that while on one hand our government is continuously taking forward important works like roads, education, health and drinking water to remote rural areas, on the other hand, continuous work is being done to promote religious culture.

"New dimensions of development are being established in the Char Dhams and under the Manaskhand Mandirmala Mission, circuits are being made and they are being newly constructed and reconstructed. In the coming times, Bhairavnath Temple Navagadi, Bhairav Temple Pandukhal, Maa Nandadevi Kotiyatal will also be developed as religious tourism. He said that our government has resolved to develop in an integrated manner from Mana to Adi Kailash," he added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also made several announcements related to the development of the region, which included starting of Economics and English classes at the postgraduate level in the first phase and Science classes at the undergraduate level in Chaukhutia College from the next session to provide higher education opportunities to the students of Chaukhutia and the surrounding areas, making scientific action plans to revive natural sources for a permanent solution to the drinking water problem of the Dwarahat region, construction of small dams as per the need in the Gagas river, work to be started soon on Jyolikot, Bhawali, Khairna, Majkhali, Dwarahat Chaukhutia, Karnaprayag National Highway, increasing the capacity of the Community Health Center Chaukhutia from 30 beds to 50 beds and providing digital X-ray machine, construction of embankments on both sides of the Ramganga river outside the Agneeri temple of Chaukhutia, naming GIC Dwarahat after freedom fighter Dr. Inder Lal Sah, and naming the Ramgarh-Kunigarh motor road.

Along with naming it after martyr Subedar Bhavani Dutt Joshi, the Chief Minister also announced to give Rs 5 lakh for organizing the Chaitra Ashtami fair.

CM Dhami also launched the Jageshwar Prasadam Yojana for Jageshwar Dham under the Himotthan Yojana on the initiative of District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey.

Under this scheme, a different form of Prasad of Jageshwar Dham will be seen. Under this, Prasad will be prepared by the women of the self-help groups of the district. In this Prasad, devotees will get Bal Mithai which will be made from pure hill khoya and hill products like sesame, amaranth as well as copper coins will be given.

The statue of Jageshwar Dham will be inscribed on these coins and the Prasad will also contain a small book of information related to Jageshwar Dham. This will promote the famous copper industry of the district as well as increase the economy of women. This initiative was appreciated by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also handed over certificates of appreciation and cheques of government assistance for expansion of work to women of various self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission and Himotthan Yojana for the excellent work being done by them.

The Chief Minister said that Lakhpati Didi Yojana is a very ambitious scheme of the government. Under this, our aim is to make women economically capable by increasing their economy. Continuous efforts are being made in this direction.

The Chief Minister said that an example has been set in the country by making a strong anti-copying law in Uttarakhand. After the enactment of this law, more than 100 copycats and criminals involved in such acts have been put in jail. Now our youth are getting place in government jobs on the basis of their hard work. In the last three years, more than 22000 youth have been employed in government jobs. (ANI)

