Dehradun, Dec 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his party colleagues on Thursday paid tributes to former chief of defence staff Gen Bipin Rawat on his first death anniversary.

After paying floral tributes on Gen Rawat's picture at the state BJP headquarters here, Dhami described him as the "pride of the nation".

He asked party workers to take inspiration from the life and thoughts of Gen Rawat and work collectively for the all-round development of the state.

The country's first CDS, who was killed in a helicopter crash on this day last year, was from Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

Dhami said whenever he happened to meet him, Gen Rawat suggested ways for the economic and social development of his home state.

“As we move forward, it will be our effort to implement his suggestions regarding agriculture, horticulture and tourism," the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt said Gen Rawat is an inspiration for the youth of Uttarakhand.

