India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Performs Bhoomi Pujan for 213-foot National Flag in Khatima

Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the installation of a 213-foot-high national flag at Kanjabag Tiraha, Khatima.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the national flag symbolises the country's unity, integrity, and valor and inspires every citizen with a sense of patriotism. He added that the flag would soon become a major attraction for tourists visiting the area.

On Tuesday, Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to ensure a safe, smooth, and well-organized Char Dham Yatra. He directed them to ensure all arrangements one week before the start of the Yatra.

CM Dhami, during the traffic management meeting in view of the preparations for the Char Dham Yatra at the Secretariat, said that parking arrangements should be made on the travel routes at such places near which hotels, dharamshalas, homestays and other basic facilities are available.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 begins with the opening of Yamunotri and Gangotri on April 30, followed by Kedarnath on May 2 and Badrinath on May 4.

"The slot management system should be further improved for visiting the Dhams. The adequate arrangements of CCTV cameras should be made at sensitive places on the travel routes. Real-time monitoring of high-traffic areas should be done," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the police should work with a better plan to face the challenges of traffic management during the Yatra. He further directed to ensure that the problems faced last year in travel management do not recur.

"Real-time information of places with jam situations should be shared on social media and other mediums. Traffic and weather information should be regularly updated on the social media handles of the police and administration. Arrangements should be made so that devotees can get information about parking places on the travel routes from Google Maps," CM Dhami said. (ANI)

