Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while presenting the Budget for the financial year 2026-27, said that the state government is committed to advancing the overall development of Uttarakhand through the GYAN model.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami presented the state budget of Rs 1.11 lakh crore of Financial Year 2026-27. This is the first time in the state's history that the budget is being presented on the very first day of the session, after the Governor's address.

Under this model, the poor, youth, farmers (annadata), and women's empowerment have been identified as the four key pillars of development.

The Chief Minister stated that the government's objective is to connect every section of society with the mainstream of development and build a prosperous, empowered, and self-reliant Uttarakhand. Keeping this vision in mind, significant budgetary provisions have been made for various welfare schemes.

To improve the living standards of the economically weaker sections, allocations have been increased for several schemes. A provision of Rs 1,300 crore has been made for the Annapurti Scheme, Rs 298.35 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), and Rs 56.12 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

In addition, Rs 25 crore has been allocated for housing for economically weaker sections, Rs 42 crore for providing free travel facilities to designated categories of passengers in Transport Corporation buses, and Rs 43.03 crore as a subsidy on cooking gas.

Further provisions include Rs 167.05 crore for social security pension schemes such as Divyang Pension, Teelu Rauteli Pension, and other welfare pensions, as well as Rs 25 crore for the rehabilitation of disaster-affected families.

To strengthen employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth of the state, several schemes have been reinforced. The budget allocates Rs 60 crore for the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, Rs 10 crore for the Migration Prevention Scheme, and Rs 62.29 crore for the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rural Skill Development Scheme.

Additionally, Rs 155.38 crore has been provided as assistance to non-government colleges, Rs 10 crore for the honorarium of Shiksha Mitras, and Rs 10 crore for the Chief Minister Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Scheme.

To enhance the income of farmers and livestock owners, several initiatives have been included in the budget. These include Rs 39.90 crore for the Trout Promotion Scheme, Rs 42 crore for Mission Apple, Rs 32 crore to incentivize milk producers, and Rs 42.50 crore for the Deendayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme.

Further allocations include Rs 160.13 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Rs 12 crore for the Millet Mission, and Rs 12.06 crore for the Farmers' Pension Scheme.

The government has also made special provisions to promote women's health, nutrition, and economic empowerment. The budget allocates Rs 220 crore for the Nanda Gaura Scheme, Rs 47.78 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojana, and Rs 30 crore for the Chief Minister Mahalakshmi Kit Scheme.

In addition, funds have been allocated for schemes such as the Chief Minister Child Nutrition Scheme, Women Nutrition Scheme, Anchal Amrit Scheme, and programs aimed at strengthening Self-Help Groups.

The Chief Minister emphasised that through the GYAN model, the upliftment of the poor, empowerment of youth, prosperity of farmers, and the social and economic advancement of women will receive new momentum, enabling Uttarakhand to reach new heights of development. (ANI)

